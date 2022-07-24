Kartik Aaryan feels his next film Shehzada can break records of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Shehzada-Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan is currently the most bankable star of Bollywood. His last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hold the biggest opener of 2022. Even, Ranbir Kapoor's recent-released Shamshera couldn't break Aaryan's record. The actor is currently shooting the final leg of Shehzada, and he feels that his upcoming film can break the record of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was asked to describe Shehzada, and the actor quickly added that "it can break Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 records... it is much better." The actor further stated that Shehzada can cross the 200 crore benchmark. "I don't want to sound over-confident, so fingers crossed."

For the unversed, Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). The remake is been directed by Rohit Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon has been cast opposite Kartik. Initially, the film was scheduled to release in November 2022, but now, the film has been postponed to Valentine's week, February 10, 2023. This postponement has led to a mega clash of Shehzada and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh broke the news of postponement on his social media, and wrote, "#Xclusiv... KARTIK AARYAN - KRITI SANON: 'SHEHZADA' SHIFTS TO 2023... #Shehzada - which was supposed to hit the screens on 4 Nov 2022 - will now release next year: In *cinemas* 10 Feb 2023 #ValentinesDay weekend... Stars #KartikAaryan and #KritiSanon... Directed by #RohitDhawan.

#Shehzada is produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #AlluAravind, #SRadhaKrishna and #AmanGill."

For the unversed, Kartik and Karan have bad blood between them. The two couldn't get along during Dostana 2 production, and Kartik was asked to exit the project. After that, there was bad press, and we all know how he managed to curb those damages with his performances in movies like Dhamaka, and the recent-released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, this clash will be pretty interesting to see how one film will affect the other.