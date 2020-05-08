Kartik Aaryan explains curious netizen who he is

'Punchnama' baby Kartik Aaryan, who has gone on to make a name for himself in Bollywood, went on to explain a netizen who he is

Kartik Aaryan has been making the most of his lockdown. While he indulges in a chat with people who have closely observed COVID-19 through his show 'Koki Poochega', the actor also interacts with his netizens on regular basis. Just a few hours back, the actor went on to explain a curious netizen who he is.

Describing himself not as the 'Punchnama' baby or the actor who has worked on various films and shared the ramp with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Just another guy following his dream, trying to make it big, working hard, getting better everyday. But it's clearly not the best way to go, Right?"

Here's his response:

Kartik responded to the netizen who asked 'Someone explain Kartik Aryaan to me please'. The netizen, who went by the name of @freddy_birdy, has now deleted the post, mainly after receiving immense bashing from Kartik's fans on the post.

Kartik, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Sara Ali Khan, is gearing up for two movie releases - 'Dostana 2' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kiara Advani. The latest reports also suggest that the actor's superhit film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' might get a sequel.