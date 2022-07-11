Kartik Aaryan's EPIC reply to Ayushmann Khurrana's bare-chested pic with caption 'where am I?' will leave you in splits

Kartik Aaryan-Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's political thriller Anek, surprised his fans and followers on Monday, July 11, when he recreated Ranbir Kapoor's famous-towel pose from the latter's debut film Saawariya as he shared a photo just wearing a towel on his Instagram.

Along with the photo taken against the backdrop of a beautiful palace, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor wrote, "Where am I? Wrong answers only". This invited hilarious responses from the film fraternity people and the netizens. Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, took to the comments section and wrote, "Andheri".

Actor Gurpreet Saini, who also co-wrote the lyrics of Ayushmann's popular romantic track Mitti Di Khushboo, also had a rib-tickling reply as he wrote, "Kapdon se bahar". Khurrana's friend Rochak Kohli, who has composed various hit tracks for the actor including Paani Da Rang in the former's debut film Vicky Donor, wrote, "Glad you liked my new bunglow in paris pind".

But it was Kartik Aaryan who had an epic response to the photo that left netizens in splits. The actor, who has just returned from his Europe vacation enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, took to the comments section and wrote, "Mere kamre mein (In my room)".

Some netizens even tried to guess the place as Rome, Prague, Spain, or Maldives. Since the photo reminded everyone of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 romantic film Saawariya, one Instagram user wrote, "In 2006, Saawariya auditions", while another mentioned, "Saawariya set".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen next in Anubhuti Kashyap's social comedy Doctor G opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The film was initially supposed to release in June but has been postponed. He also has Anirudh Iyer's action film An Action Hero in his pipeline.