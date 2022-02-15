Kartik Aaryan drops shirtless photo asking people to be their own Valentine, fans go berserk

The sensational Kartik Aaryan took social media by storm on the wee hours of February 15 by dropping his shirtless photo on his Instagram account. Kartik, who was last seen in the 2021 thriller 'Dhamaka', also gave a special gyaan to the Internet asking people to be their own Valentine.

Just after Valentine's Day 2022 got over, the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a shirtless selfie. As a caption, he wrote, "First be your own Valentine !! Pyaar wyaar hota rahega…#Selflove (red heart emoji)". Fans went herself in the comments section showering their love for the actor.

"Koi itna handsome kaise ho sakta hai", wrote an Instagram user. Another user wrote, "Uff teri Adda" and added a fire emoji. Dropping several fire and red heart emojis, a fan wrote, "Ohhh my goshhhh". Since the actor hails from Gwalior, one fan called him "Gwalior Ki Rasmalai". However, it was popular standup-comedian Tanmay Bhatt whose hilarious comment got the most attention as he wrote, "Nice T-shirt". These reactions are once again proof that Kartik's popularity among the masses is simply unmatchable.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has pretty exciting films lined up for 2022. He will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kiara Advani, which is slated to release on May 20. It is the sequel to Priyadarshan's iconic horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles.

Another interesting project is the action-comedy 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The Rohit Dhawan directorial, scheduled to release on November 4, is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. He also has romantic thriller 'Freddy' and survival drama 'Captain India' in his pipeline.