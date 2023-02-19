Kartik Aaryan discloses why Shehzada's release was delayed for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, says 'correct nahi lag raha'

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan-Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan, in his recent interview, opened up on delaying the release of his film Shehzada because of Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, “The decision was mostly of the producers and directors. Main fan hoon Shah Rukh sir ka waese bhi toh mujhe toh accha hi laga ki jab yeh shift karne ka decision horaha tha. Because woh ek tareeke se jab film aarahi hoti hai, not that I'm saying ki koi chota koi bada, I'm saying ki already woh run karrahi hai woh film. Woh bohut acche se chali hai film. Uske saath wahape aana woh correct nahi lagraha tha producers ko, so they took a call to just delay it by a week jisme kuch aesa dikkat nahi lagraha tha (I am a fan on Shah Rukh sir so I felt good when the decision to shift was taken. When a film is about to release, I'm saying one is big the other is small, I'm saying the film is already running. That film has worked really well. To release the film then didn't seem correct to the producers so they took a call to just delay it by a week which didn't seem difficult). We went ahead with it.”

While talking about Pathaan, he said, “Maine dekhi (I watched), I also reacted to it. Mujhe toh bohut acchi lagi. Kaafi acchi lagi mujhe. Mujhe infact Shah Rukh-Salman sir saath mein dekhne ka mauka mila bohut time baad woh mereko bohut zada acha laga (I liked it a lot. In fact, I got to watch Shah Rukh-Salman sir together after a long time that I liked a lot).”

For the unversed, Kartik’s Shehzada was earlier scheduled to release on February 10 but was later released on February 17.