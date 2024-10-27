Vidya Balan reveals if Kartik Aaryan is currently dating. recalls him always being on phone at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set.

Kartik Aaryan’s dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan have been doing rounds on social media and amid this, his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Vidya Balan has revealed an interesting thing about the actor’s dating life.

Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri will be seen joining Kapil Sharma on his show The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the promo, Vidya Balan can be heard saying, “He was always on the phone. ‘Love you, me too. Love you, me too.'” Vidya said in the promo, leaving Kartik speechless. “What’s her name?” Vidya asked Kartik, leaving him blushing.”

Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were seen vibing together at Ananya Pandya’s film screening. Their video went viral on social media with fans speculating if they both are back together again after a breakup last year. However, none of them have yet made their relationship public.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan in key roles. The film is set to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again which is helmed by Rohit Shetty. The action film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 1.

Speaking about the clash, Kartik told India Today, “I think it’s fortunately such a big date that not just two films, but more films could have also been released during Diwali. So, I feel that it’s a bonanza for the audience. Having a number of films to choose from allows audiences to experience a variety of genres. We’re just focusing on our film and I wish that both films do wonders at the box office.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us