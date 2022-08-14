Kartik Aaryan dances, plays video games with Indian Navy officers ahead of Independence Day 2022

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

On August 15, 2022, India will commemorate its 75th anniversary of independence. Indians are hoisting the tricolour at their residences to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country's independence and to support PM Modi's "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan spent time with the Indian navy before Independence Day. As he revealed snippets of his day spent with the officers, the actor also praised the Indian navy personnel.

Kartik Aaryan posted snippets of the day he spent with the Indian Navy on his Instagram account. The actor could be seen smiling with members of the Indian Navy in the first image as the tricolour shone behind them. The actor from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 appeared to be having fun as he played tug of war with them.

While his supporters applauded for him, Aaryan also posted a clip from his Punjabi dance performance. In one of the videos, he could be seen playing video games with some policemen. The actor was also spotted assisting in the kitchen while a machine was used to manufacture chapatis. Kamaal ki machine hai, the actor was heard saying in the video. The zaroorat in Yaha to gol-gol karne ki nahi hai. Aap hojata hai apne." Finally, the actor praised and dubbed the "real hero" one of the men who assisted in saving lives during Cyclone Tauktae. Aaryan wrote that after sharing the images and videos, "!Ji Jawaan.”

The last time viewers saw Kartik Aaryan was in the popular movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu. In the soon-to-be released movie Satyaprem Ki Kathaa, the actor will once again appear on screen alongside Kiara Advani. In addition to this, he is developing Shehzaada, Freddy, Captain India, and an untitled movie alongside Kabir Khan.