Kartik Aaryan mingles with fans outside theatre screening Satyaprem Ki Katha, netizens praise his humility

Kartik Aaryan at Satyaprem Ki Katha screening (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

A video is going viral on the internet where actor Kartik Aaryan is being mobbed by his fans at a theatre screening his new movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film released in theatres on Thursday and Kartik made rounds to a screen in Mumbai where it was being screened. The actor’s interaction with the audience there won the hearts of his fans, who praised him.

The video, posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani shows Kartik being mobbed by audiences outside the theatre. The actor, unfazed, clicks selfies with them and shakes their hand, also asking them how they liked the film. He can be seen laughing with them and thanking them for watching the film. Fans praised the actor for how he behaved and the fans’ love for him. “Sattu deserves this,” one wrote. Another said, “Love his humility and connect with the fans.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Kiara Advani. The film has received praise from fans for the leads’ performance and how it has tackled a social issue sensitively. The film opened at the box office on a good note too, earning Rs 9.25 crore on its first day.

Fans are already calling the role the finest perfomance of Kartik’s career. One fan commented, “watched Satyaprem Ki Katha 5 times today and fell in love with it every single time”. Another fan wrote, “You nailed the role sir”.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is Kartik’s return to the romantic drama genre after experimenting with different roles and genres in films like Freddy, Dhamaka, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which ended up as his most successful movie till date.