Kartik Aaryan clears the air on video showing him campaigning for Congress for Madhya Pradesh elections

A morphed video of Kartik Aaryan went viral on social media showing him supporting Congress and Kamal Nath for the 2023 Madhya Pradesh legislative elections.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 07:25 AM IST

In a bizarre turn of events, a video of Kartik Aaryan went viral on social media on Monday showing him endorsing Congress and its candidate Kamal Nath for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections scheduled on November 17. The edited clip was morphed and edited slyly whereas the original video was shot and released as a promo for the leading OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor took it upon himself to clear the air as he took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account as soon as the clock struck past 12 am on Tuesday, October 31, and shared the original commercial. Sharing the clip, Kartik wrote, "This is the REAL AD @DisneyPlusHS Rest all is Fake."

A source close to the actor also issued a statement regarding the controversy as they said, "There is a morphed version of a Kartik Aaryan ad floating on social media that the actor had done for a streaming platform. The video is misleading and mischievous, and is being used to claim political affiliations on behalf of the actor. Kartik has no such affiliations with any political group whatsoever."

To give you a brief of what had happened, Kartik featured in a promo video made for Disney+ Hotstar around the free availability of the ICC Men's World Cup on mobile phones on the platform, which had released about a month ago. Cut to October 30, the same video surfaced on social media but with a dubbed audio, and morphed video which was edited in a way so it looks like Kartik is endorsing Congress for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh. The video was shared by an unverified handle of a Congress party man and many netizens were quick to call out the editing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, which releases in cinemas on June 14 next year. After replacing Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor also has Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 lined up for release on Diwali 2024.

