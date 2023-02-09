Kartik Aaryan channels his inner Salman Khan in Shehzada's Character Dheela 2.0, netizens troll him 'kisi ka baap....'

Kartik Aaryan-Salman Khan/Character Dheela song videos

The Shehzada makers released Character Dheela 2.0, the fourth song from the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer film on Thursday, February 9. The track is the remixed version of the 2011 track Character Dheela from Ready, which starred Salman Khan and Asin in the lead roles.

While the latest track has Kartik oozing his style, swag, and substance with a number of girls roaming around him, the original song video featured Salman Khan and Zareen Khan. The original track was composed by Pritam, sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Amrita Kak, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Character Dheela 2.0 retains Pritam's base music, but Abhijit Vaghani has added more techno-based tunes with new lyrics written by Ashish Pandit.

Twitter isn't impressed with Kartik trying to recreate Salman's aura. Sharing a clip from the original track, one user on the micro-blogging platform wrote, "No hate for Kartik but kisi ka baap is swag ko copy nahi kar sakta (No hate for Kartik but nobody can copy this swag)", while another Salman's fan wrote, "The OG #CharacterDheela...No one, I repeat no one can match the swag level of Megastar #SalmanKhan !!!! The charm of this song is just unbeatable". Another Twitter user unhappy with the song's changed lyrics wrote, "you've sucked all the joy out of a song by remixing it and not including *iconic* lines like farak padta hai kya bahon mein munni hai ya sheila hai, what's the point of your character being dheela?".

Here are some other reactions from Twitter criticising Kartik for recreating Salman's swag

The Og #CharacterDheela

No One, I Repeat No One Can The Match The Swag Level Of Megastar #SalmanKhan !!!! The Charm Of This Is Song Is Just Unbeatable #CharacterDheela2 #KartikAaryan #SalmanKhan #Shehzada pic.twitter.com/9BvCeWpvxE — Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.... Bhaijaan (@Shaarikkhatri) February 9, 2023

No Hate for Kartik But Kisi Ka Baap Is Swag Ko Copy Nahi Kr Skta pic.twitter.com/GqBHx4ROsn — being145 (@being1347) February 8, 2023

You Can Remake This Song But You Can Never Replace The Charm,Aura & Craze. ICONIC #CharacterDheela pic.twitter.com/uXhlTW594E — DeviL PaSha (@iBeingAliPasha) February 2, 2023

you've sucked all the joy out of a song by remixing it and not including *iconic* lines like farak padta hai kya bahon mein munni hai ya sheila hai, what's the point of your character being dheela? — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) February 9, 2023

Shame on you for destroying one of the most Iconic song #CharacterDheela

Disappointed from u. Kab tak remakes karke aage badhoge??



"Remakartik Aryan" February 8, 2023

Though it is still bad but it can do the work of a club song hype for Shezada like what Bhool Bhulaiya title track did for BB 2(it was miles ahead of Character Dheela 2.0 though) — Dhruv (@idhruvrathore) February 9, 2023

Talking about Shehzada, the film itself is an official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kriti Sanon replaces Pooja Hegde as the leading lady in the Hindi version. The upcoming masala entertainer stars a talented ensemble of Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja among others. Earlier scheduled to release on February 10, the Rohit Dhawan directorial will now arrive in cinemas on February 17.



READ | Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind reveals his first reaction to Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada, says 'I was skeptical...'