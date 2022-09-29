Kartik Aaryan celebrates footballer Sunil Chhetri's milestone of becoming third-highest goal scorer

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has celebrated ace sportsman Sunil Chetri's iconic victory of being the third highest goal-scorer among active players in international matches. As per the FIFA world cup, Sunil has been honoured with the prestigious title of third highest scoring active men's international, and placed after two of the most successful footballer, Christiano Ronaldo and Lione Messi.

For the unversed, Sunil Chetri is an Indian professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both Indian Super League club Bengaluru and the Indian national team. Kartik himself loves playing football, and it is his favourite sport. He has been papped often playing the sport. So it isn't shocking to see him cheer this loud Sunil Chetri. On his Instagram, Kartik shared the FIFA Instagram post and wrote “Legend @chetri_sunil11. You make us so so proud."

Here's the post

As we mentioned earlier, Kartik Aaryan is an avid football player, and he is also part of the All Stars Football club which includes actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan as well.

READ: Kartik Aaryan reveals ‘his journey has not been easy’, says ‘audience has become....'

At a recent event organised by CNN-News 18, Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said he became famous after 7 years of working in Bollywood. He said, “The journey has been very difficult. Thankfully, I started at 20, so I had a lot of time and it worked to my advantage. But it’s been a journey of ups and downs. For the longest time, people didn’t know my name. They just knew me as the monologue guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that made me a household name. The film came when I had already completed seven years in the industry and people weren’t aware that I exist.”

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The movie will release in cinemas on February 14. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Captain India, Kabir Khan's untitled next, and Aashiqui 3.