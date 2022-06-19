Kartik Aaryan celebrates Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success with SKTKS co-star Sunny Singh

The duo enjoyed street food in Mumbai, and netizens are adoring Kartik's simplicity. His reunion with Singh is also regarded as an 'epic moment.'

What makes Kartik Aaryan people's superstar? His humility and down-to-earth personality. Even after giving one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik hasn't shown a sign of drastic change, and that's what his fans love about him. Aaryan has a love for street food, and often enjoys taking a bite from famous food joints.

Recently, Kartik was spotted relishing the taste of street food, and this time he was accompanied by his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Sunny Singh. The buddies were chilling at the joint, and the onlookers were pleasantly surprised by their casual mannerisms. Kartik even graced his fans and clicked a few selfies with them.

Like always, this video also went viral and netizens appreciated Aaryan's attitude. A user asserted, "Kuch b kahao Banda grounded and success sir p nae chandne deta." Another user asserted, "Down to earth guys." One of the users said, "I love this man." While many netizens applauded the reunion of Kartik and Sunny. A netizen added, "Seeing Sonu & Teetu together is everything." Another netizen asserted, "Sonu ke titu ke bhool bhulaiyaa." One of the users wrote, "Best friend forever." Another user asserted, "Sonu and titu are still together."

Previously, Kartik avoided an embarrassing moment when he and filmmaker Karan Johar shared a stage. Pyaar Ka Punchnama star attended a style awards night, and he was also awarded as the stylish male actor too. However, Karan was also present at the same event, and there was a moment when they both shared the stage. In one of the clips going viral, actors of JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and Anil Kapoor are dancing on Naach Punjaabaan hookstep. Suddenly, Karan also joined the group, and they all were doing the step, except Kartik. As soon as Johar jumped into the stage, we can see Kartik ignoring the producer, and he didn't even dance with them. On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Freddy and Captain India.