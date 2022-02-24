Kartik Aaryan celebrates 4 years of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ with cancer survivors - WATCH

Today marks the 4th anniversary of Kartik Aaryan's life-changing film, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.' Today, at a private gathering, the actor performed a dance to the iconic song 'Dil Chori' alongside cancer survivors to commemorate the anniversary. Today, he resorted to social media to share a video of the same.

February is National Cancer Prevention Month, and Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is honouring survivors and their battling spirit.

In the caption, he wrote, "Couldn’t ask for a better 4 year anniversary for #SonuKeTituKiSweety Overwhelmed to have spent time with these Strong souls #CancerSurvivors #NidarrHamesha"

To commemorate the occasion, the actor's enthusiastic fans flooded social media with sweet recollections of the film and the awards it received.

After being uploaded on the photo-sharing app, the post received over one lakh likes. Fans and fellow celebs, including Ekta Kapoor, the producer of his upcoming film 'Freddy's,' chipped in with heart emoticons in the comments area.

Kartik's effortless comic timing, passion in emotional situations, and graceful dancing routines in SKTKS made the actor portray a lot of talent, leaving everyone blown away. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan praised the actor's performance on his popular chat programme, describing it as "brilliant."

While for Nushrratt, she told ANI, "Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety was my first film to enter the 100-crore club. Whenever I see the film or come across anything related to the film, I get super nostalgic of the time we were shooting in Delhi and Rishikesh.”

Kartik will next be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India,' 'Freddy,' and 'Shehzada,' as well as his untitled Sajid Nadiadwala film.