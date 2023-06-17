Search icon
Kartik Aaryan calls himself 'unlucky in love', reveals if it will be love or arranged marriage for him

Kartik Aaryan conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, and his reply to one of his fans left others worried.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan calls himself 'unlucky in love', reveals if it will be love or arranged marriage for him
A photo of Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is currently the youth icon in Bollywood. The actor's on-screen and off-screen life is always under the scanner of the media and fans. Apart from his films, Kartik's equation with his female co-stars has always intrigued his fans. Many of his fans are puzzled over Kartik's love life. 

However, the actor has cleared the air and shared his take on true love. On Saturday, Kartik held an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. One of his fans asked Aaryan, "Wana ask just one thing Have you found TRUE LOVE yet? #AskKartik @TheAaryanKartik"

Here's the tweet

The fan's question caught Kartik's attention. He retweeted the question with his answer, "I thought i had but Unlucky in love. #AskKartik"

Here's Kartik's reply

Another fan asked him what would he prefer, a love marriage or an arranged one. The follower tweeted, "Would you go for arrange marriage or love marriage? Mala aunty ke paas rishte to bahut aate honge lol #AskKartik." The actor noticed the question and he revealed, "A marriage arranged by love! Rishte toh aate hai...daily." 

Here's the conversation

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen with Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The buzz for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha is increasing day by day, and one of the major reasons behind this is the foot-tapping music of the film. After two chartbuster songs, Aaj Ke Baad and Naseeb Se, the makers released the third song from the film, Gujju Pataka. The movie also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023. 

