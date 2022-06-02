Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on rumours of replacing Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5, says 'koi mujhse bhi poochega...'

Kartik Aaryan-Akshay Kumar/File photos

Kartik Aaryan is the man of the moment as his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues its winning run at the box office as the film is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark. After the success of the Anees Bazmee directorial, there have been several rumours about the actor and the latest one on the list is that Kartik might replace Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5.

A report in BollywoodBubble.com stated that the Dhamaka star might replace the Samrat Prithviraj star in the upcoming film of the Housefull franchise, which has been headed by the latter since its inception in 2010. Reacting to the same news piece, Kartik Aaryan rubbished this rumour in his own humorous style.

Taking to his own Twitter account on Tuesday, May 31, Kartik wrote, "Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai? (Will anyone even ask me which is my next film)" calling the report completely baseless. The actor is known for his amazing sense of humour on-screen and this time, the actor showed it in real life too.





Before this, a report in BollywoodLife.com had stated that Kartik's usual fee was Rs 15-20 crore per film and the actor has increased his fee to Rs 35-40 crore after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star had dismissed those rumours by tweeting, "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi (tears of joy emoji) Baseless".



Meanwhile, Kartik recently spoke about the comparisons between him and Akshay since the trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came out as the prequel, released in 2007 and a cult classic of its own, featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja.

While talking with india.com, Kartik said, "I think it would be a little extra on people’s part if they are comparing me with Akshay. His body of work has been fabulous and so big. He’s been a superstar ever since I started following him as a kid. I am inspired by that journey and the way he has created a niche among his audience. I don’t think any comparison exists."