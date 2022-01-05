Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on negative stories about him

Kartik Aaryan has earned his fan base by starring in comedy films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,' 'Lukka Chuppi,' but last year Kartik silenced every other critic who was sceptical about him doing a hardcore drama film with 'Dhamaka.' The Ram Madhavani directorial released last year in November, and Kartik won humongous praise for his acting chops. Before 'Dhamaka,' Kartik was in news for the wrong reasons, and there were many negative stories floating about the actor's careless attitude, and his exit from 'Dostana 2' further damaged his image.

However, he has learnt his lesson a hard way and while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik shared how he reacted to negative stories. "Phele bura lagta tha, family ko face karna hoga, shayad unhe doubt aayega. Shayad unhe chinta hogi, shayad woh apna stress mujhe nahi batayege. Yeh sab lagta rehta tha. But ab itni saari stories aa gayi ki darr hi nikal gaya hai. Ab infact hasi aati hai and motivation hota hai" (I used to feel bad earlier, as I had to face family, even they will doubt on me. They might worry about me They might be stressed about it, and still, they would hide from me. But now, there are so many stories, that I don't feel scared of. In fact, I laugh at them, and it motivates me.)

Aaryan further added that he choose to concentrate on his craft, and he believes in speaking through his work. Kartik isn't affected by such negativity, and he feels 'wiser' now. On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon. Kartik has been sharing pictures from the set, recently completed a shooting schedule for his upcoming film 'Shehzada'. On Monday, the actor received special instruction from Tabu who starred in the original Telugu film titled 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Kartik dropped a selfie with the filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, who is directing ‘Shehzada’, on his Instagram handle. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Lovely working with The Ro One.” In the comments section, Tabu mentioned, “Theek se karna mera remake.” To this Kartik replied, “Aapka hai isliye aur bhi zyaada pyaara hai.”

Apart from 'Shehzada,' Kartik will also be seen in the much-awaited sequel 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kiara Advani.