Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on his marriage plans, reveals profit share he got from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday finally broke silence on his marriage plans, the profit share he has in his films and which marvel superhero character would he like to essay if given a chance.

Kartik said he would love to suit up as Spider-Man. Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, held a Q&A session on Twitter where a fan asked him to choose one option from the list of Marvel superheroes such as Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. The actor replied with a spider emoji and wrote "Spidey."

To another fan who asked Kartik about his marriage plans and wrote on Twitter "What about marriage plans Mr most eligible bachelor", the actor replied, "Eligible se taken toh karao phir marriage ki baat karenge. Eligible eligible mein single hi reh jaoonga."

When another one of his fans asked Kartik Aaryan about his profit share from Bhool Bhulaiyaa's box office collections, he said the in 150 crore he got the love of his fans and not any profit share. "Not profit, in 150 cr I got fans' love. No number is bigger than that."

150 cr mein profit nahi

Fans ka pyaar mila hai !!

On Monday, horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office emerging as one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year so far.

Also starring Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav, the film was released on May 20. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy is one of the biggest hits of the actor's career, who first tasted success in 2018 with Luv Ranjan's rom-com Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

When a social media user asked Aaryan to choose between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the 31-year-old actor quipped, "Both because dono ne meri market mein demand bada di (Both because they have increased my demand in the market)."

The actor will be next seen in the action-comedy Shehzada, the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller Freddy.