Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting with Sreeleela for Anurag Basu's upcoming musical romantic drama, which could be titled Aashiqui 3.

Kartik Aaryan often grabs headlines due to his relationship rumours with his co-stars in the film industry. While he has previously been linked up with Sara Ali Khan when they were shooting Love Aaj Kal, reports also stated that he was dating Janhvi Kapoor while filming Dostana 2 before the project fell through.

Now, Kartik is rumoured to be dating the south sensation Sreeleela, with whom he is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled musical romantic drama. In his latest interview, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor broke silence on these relationship rumours and often shared how he sometimes get updates about his dating life from the media itself.

In an interview with Filmfare, when Kartik was asked about his relationship status after linkups with Janhvi and Sara, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor said, "I’m currently single and not dating. In the past, there was a lot of speculation about my dating life, some true, some not. At the time, I was new to the idea of people linking me romantically with others and didn’t pay much attention to it. The media would often spin stories from a single photo, even if I’d just met someone. It felt surreal and I’d even get updates about my own dating life. Over time, I realised I needed to be more careful in how I handled such situations."

Meanwhile, talking about Kartik and Sreeleela's film, the Anurag Basu directorial could be titled Aashiqui 3, taking the romantic franchise forward. The final title of the romantic drama hasn't been announced yet. It is slated to release in cinemas on Diwali this year and will clash at the box office with Ayusmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama. Thama is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.

Kartik also has a romantic comedy lined up for release - Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The actor has joined hands wih Karan Johar after their much publicised fallout during Dostana 2. The leadi lady of the film hasn't been announced yet. The Sameer Vidwans directorial will hit theatres on February 13, 2026, a day ahead of Valentine's Day next year.