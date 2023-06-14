This 'outsider' debuted with superhit, but still struggled for roles and managing rent, now charges Rs 20 crore per film

Kartik Aaryan made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama

The chance to bag a film in the Hindi film industry is no easy task. Every year, thousands head to Mumbai in an attempt to land their dream role and become a star. Of them, a few dozen manage any roles and maybe a handful eventually find success. One may feel that once you make your debut and your first film is successful, you have ‘made it’. However, there have been times when stars’ struggles have hardly ended even after hits. And one such incident happened a decade back with a promising outsider.

The star who struggled even after a dream debut

In 2011, a little-known boy from Gwalior named Kartik Aaryan made his film debut with the unheralded comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film had no stars and wasn’t expected to do wonders. But it did. The film was a sleeper hit, earning Rs 18 crore. However, the success did not help Kartik’s career. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay in 2019, the actor recalled how he did not get many roles and wasn’t even well off enough to live on his own. “I stayed in the same flat with 12 boys till my third film! At the time, my mom was adamant I finish my degree, so while shooting, I took my exams—and people in the exam hall were clicking photos with me! But I understood that she wanted my future to be secure.”

Kartik Aaryan’s journey in Bollywood

Kartik eventually worked in two films – Akaash Vaani and Kaanchi – in 2013-14 but they did not help his career. It wasn’t until the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018 that the actor was able to establish himself as a leading man in the industry. In an interview with ETimes, he had said, “There was a lot of struggle before I cracked my first film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Then there was a struggle when I didn’t get the recognition that I craved for, which I finally got after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. So, from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, those seven years were the biggest struggle of my life.”

Kartik Aaryan fees

Today, Kartik is one of the most successful and bankable young actors in Bollywood. He headlined last year’s hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and was also praised for his work in OTT releases Dhamaka and Freddy. As per Outlook, Kartik charged Rs 20 crore for Dhamaka and may actually have upped his fee since then. Certainly a far cry from his Rs 1.35 lakh remuneration for his debut film in 2011.