Kartik Aaryan avoids clashing with Singham Again, calls Rohit Shetty to postpone his film? Here's what we know

As per the media reports, Kartik Aaryan called Rohit Shetty and requested him to postpone Singham Again for two weeks, and even the makers of the actioners are considering a solo release.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again are among the most-awaited films of the year. The anticipated releases were scheduled to clash in cinemas on Diwali, November 1. However as per the latest reports, the mega box office clash might get averted, as Rohit Shetty might push his actioner for two weeks.

As per Times Now, Kartik Aaryan called Rohit Shetty and requested him to postpone his ensemble actioner for two weeks, November 15. The portal quoted an insider, who said, "Kartik Aaryan called Rohit Shetty and made him a request to postpone the release of Singham 3. While Kartik intends to release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on 1st November, he has made a request to Rohit Shetty to release Singham 3 on 15th November. Kartik Aaryan said a two-week gap can help both celebrities have a good opening for their movies, instead of clashing at the box office which will affect both the movies’ collections. Rohit Shetty has heard him out over the call and told him, that he will get back to him.”

As Bollywood Hungama reported, team Singham Again is also in discussion of pushing the film ahead to avoid a clash with the big horror-comedy. The portal quoted a source, "Horror comedies are the flavour of the season post the release of Stree 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is something that can't be taken lightly at this point in time. Singham Again team is looking at a possible solo release on November 15, rather than indulging in a clash on November 1."

The source further added, "Singham Again is a mega-budget film and the makers are weighing all the pros and cons before taking the final call. There is an analysis going on to determine the pros and cons of the November 1 vs November 15 release. A final call on the release date will be taken in the next 24 hours." Singham Again is led by an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars an ensemble cast Kartik, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Manish Wadhwa, and Vidya Balan.

