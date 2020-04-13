Headlines

Kartik Aaryan begins his talk show 'Koki Poochega' with first coronavirus survivor from Gujarat Sumiti Singh

Kartik Aaryan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to commence his talk show and the first guest was coronavirus survivor Sumiti Singh

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 13, 2020, 09:19 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan inaugurated his talk show 'Koki Poochega' on his YouTube channel with his first guest aka coronavirus survivor from Gujarat Sumiti Singh. The actor got in a conversation and tried to know more about how Sumiti dealt with the pandemic.

Kartik introduced Sumiti as someone who takes extra precaution. He explained that she not only eats organic food and washes her hands for 40 seconds among taking other precautions, but she was extra careful when she got the first symptom i.e. fever.

Sumiti explained Kartik that soon after she felt feverish, the coronavirus survivor isolated herself from the family and washed her utensils in her own sink. She did not even touch the doorknob and called a family member to open the door for her when she needed it.

Watch their whole chat here:

Sumiti, who runs a bakery with her sister in Gujarat, had visited Finland to view the Northern lights, and soon she heard about coronavirus outbreak. She received a warm welcome when she arrived home from the hospital after testing negative twice. Sumiti had also kept people informed through her post and received a lot of support from them.

