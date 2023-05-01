Kartik Aaryan attends his bodyguard’s wedding, poses with newlyweds in viral photos; fans call him 'most humble star'

Kartik Aaryan at the wedding

Kartik Aaryan recently attended the wedding of his bodyguard Sachin. The actor, who took some time off to attend the wedding, shared pictures from there on his Instagram, wishing the newlyweds all the best for their married life. Kartik’s gestur, coupled with him sharing the photos, won the hearts of fans, who called him humble and grounded.

On Sunday, Kartik took to Instagram to share a carousel post of himself from Sachin’s wedding. The post had two pictures, one of which had a close up shot of Kartik posing with Sachin and his bride Surekha. In the pic, Kartik culd be seen clicking a selfie with the couple on the stage. In the second pic, Kartik posed with the newlyweds and some other guests at the wedding, while playfully holding Sachin’s chin. Sharing the pictures, Kartik wrote, “Congratulations Sachin aur Surekha. Happy Married life ahead.”

After Kartik shared the pictures, many fans wer initially confused about the identity of the newlyweds and began wondering who it was. A few fans soon cleared the confusion commenting that Sachin was Kartik’s bodyguard. Last year, Kartik had celebrated Sachin’s birthday with him as well. Pictures of the actor feeding Sachin cake at the bash had gone viral, prompting fans to applaud him.

The same happened this time as well. Fans praised. “Took time for bodyguard’s wedding unlike other stars. Most humble superstar Kartik,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Wow, he went there. Must mean so much to Sachin. Beautiful soul.” In the pictures, Kartik was dressed casually, in a yellow shirt and blue denims, which did irk a few followers. “Shadi me taiyaar ho kar nahi gaya ye (He did not get ready for the wedding),” read one comment.

Kartik recently wrapped filming his upcoming romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also stars Kiara Advani. The Sameer Vidwans movie is set to release in theatres this June.