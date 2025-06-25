Kartik replaced Akshay Kumar in the 2022 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and has been leading the franchise ever since. Both his films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were well received by the audience and even became massive hits at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan seems to be on a roll. After wrapping up the Croatia schedule for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, his latest Instagram post has raised speculations about his next project. Kartik took to his Instagram and dropped his AI-generated photo in his famous Rooh Baba avatar from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post sparks Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 speculation

Dressed as a Baba, he was seen holding a Voodoo doll in his hand. "I Labubu you," Kartik captioned the post. His latest update can be seen as a hint for the next installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. However, no official announcement of the fourth film in the horror-comedy franchise has been made yet.

Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise

For the unversed, Kartik replaced Akshay Kumar in the 2022 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and has been leading the franchise ever since. Both his films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were well received by the audience and even became massive hits at the box office. The third installment, released in 2024, grossed nearly Rs 400 crore despite its clash with star-studded Singham Again on Diwali last year.

Kartik Aaryan upcoming films

Meanwhile, the Chandu Champion actor will be seen next romancing the South sensation Sreeleela in the Anurag Basu directorial, that could be titled Aashiqui 3. The yet-untitled musical romantic drama is slated to release in cinemas on Diwali this year and will clash at the box office with Ayusmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama. Thama is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.

After the Anurag Basu film, Kartik will be seen next in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is currently busy shooting. For the romantic comedy, the actor has joined hands wih Karan Johar after their much publicised fallout during Dostana 2. Starring Ananya Panday as the leading lady, the Sameer Vidwans directorial will hit theatres on February 13, 2026, a day ahead of Valentine's Day next year.

