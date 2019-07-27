Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan take their summer romance to her ancestral home in Pataudi

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been rumoured to be dating since the time they started shooting for their first outing together Imtiaz Ali's directorial titled Aaj Kal. It all started when Sara openly declared that she has a major crush on Kartik during her appearance on Koffee With Karan with her dad and actor Saif Ali Khan. Since then, people have been waiting to see them together. Finally, at an awards show, Ranveer Singh introduced Kartik and Sara to each other.

The rumoured couple has been inseparable since Aaj Kal went on floors in Delhi. The couple started making several public appearances by heading to the gym together, visiting each other's homes and more. A few days back, Sara headed to Lucknow to be with Kartik as he is shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh. Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, on Friday before heading to Delhi, Sara took Kartik to her ancestral home in Pataudi.

That's an interesting step they have taken!

On Friday, as Sara made her ramp debut at Couture Week 2019, in New Delhi, Kartik turned cheerleader for his ladylove and he was joined by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile talking about Kartik and Sara's film Aaj Kal, the film is releasing on February 14, 2020. When the film was wrapped Sara wrote a note for Kartik stating, "Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit."