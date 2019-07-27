Kartik Aaryan and Ibrahim Ali Khan cheer for Sara Ali Khan during her ramp debut at India Couture Week 2019

On Friday evening, Sara Ali Khan made her ramp debut by walking for Falguni Shane Peacock at India Couture Week 2019, in New Delhi. At the event, Sara looked gorgeous in a golden-white lehenga with a bustier blouse which had full sleeves. Her ghagra gave major princess vibes as it was designed like a ball gown. The whole attire was inspired by Fort Amer situated in Jaipur. Sara headed to Delhi from Lucknow after spending time with Kartik Aaryan, who is shooting there for Pati Patni Aur Woh.

However, Kartik also joined Sara in Delhi as he also attended the event wherein she walked the ramp. Moreover, Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan also marked his presence and he along with Kartik turned cheerleaders for the Simmba actor. We got our hands on a few photos where Kartik and Ibrahim are seen sitting on the front row and applauding as soon as Sara started waking the ramp. After the show ended, Sara, Kartik and also Ibrahim were seen leaving the venue together.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, after openly declaring about having a crush on Kartik, Sara and he have teamed up for the first time in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming directorial titled Aaj Kal. Earlier, when the film was wrapped, Sara wrote a note for Kartik which read as, "Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit."

Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, 2020.