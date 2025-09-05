Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday dance to Jumma Chumma De De at Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri wrap up party - Watch

In the viral video, thw two stars are seen dancing on top of the bar table to Amitabh Bachchan's hit song Jumma Chumma De De from the 1991 action drama Hum.

After the 2019 romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have reunited for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The upcoming film marks Kartik's first collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions since their Dostana 2 fallout. Kartik and Ananya have wrapped up the film and now, one videos from the wrap up party is doing rounds on the internet.



In the viral video, the two stars are seen dancing on top of the bar table to Amitabh Bachchan's hit song Jumma Chumma De De from the 1991 action drama Hum. The iconic song was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelel, written by Anand Bakshi, and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Sudesh Bhonsle.



The Chandu Champion actor also shared a video from the film's last day of shooting on his Instagram. Along with the clip, Kartik wrote, "he unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride of #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri comes to an end as we wrap the film on Day 57! This journey wouldn’t have been possible without legends like @am.anil.m @remodsouza @amritamahalnakai @anaitashroffadajania. And the captain of this beautiful ship, my very own director, @sameervidwans sir along with my fav @shareenmantri and @arora.kishor Energies matter. Vibes matter! And that’s exactly why the presence of @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @bhumikabhandula and @adarpoonawalla made it all the more special."



"To my lovely @ananyapanday, thank you for being such a wonderful Costar. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It’s always pure joy working with you. It was my very first time working with veterans @apnabhidu and @neena_gupta and I can only express my heartfelt gratitude for their blessings and learnings. Just wait to witness their magic on the big screen. Special thanks to @karandontsharma for writing Ray - I’m sure he is going to become even more loved than Sattu very soon, once the film is out. To each and every crew member who worked day and night, tirelessly bringing our world alive- this is for you. Can’t wait for you all to laugh, smile, and fall in love. See you at the theatres", he added.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to release on February 13, 2026, a day ahead of the Valentine's Day next year.

