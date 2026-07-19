Kartik Aaryan admits winning National Award is a dream he 'carried for years', Yami Gautam gets emotional: 'For 14 years, I have tried to...'

Kartik Aaryan and Yami Gautam reacted to their first major wins at the National Awards, and penned emotional notes.

Yami Gautam and Kartik Aaryan have reacted to their first major win at the National Awards and shared their thoughts about bagging the accolade on their social media. For the unversed, at the 72nd National Awards, Yami won Best Actress for her performance in Article 370, and Kartik shared the Best Actor award with Mammootty. He bagged the honor for his performance in Chandu Champion. Soon after the winners were announced, Yami and Kartik took to social media, calling it a dream-come-true moment for them that has made them more responsible.

Yami Gautam on her winning her first Best Actress National Award



On her social media, Yami wrote, "Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life." Recalling her career, she further added, "For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema. It is a dream I have carried in my heart for years, and today, I receive it with immense gratitude and humility."

Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me.

Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life.



For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty… — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) July 18, 2026

Speaking about the journey of Article 370, she added that it was never just another film for her. It was a story she deeply believed in. "The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal. Every challenge, every conversation and every day on set was driven by one shared purpose, to tell this story with honesty and conviction," she added. Yami concluded, "This award is not the end of a dream; it is the beginning of a greater responsibility. To keep growing, to keep taking risks and to keep telling stories that matter. Dreams do come true, but only when passion refuses to give up. This one's for every dreamer who is still waiting for their moment. Never stop believing."

Kartik Aaryan on winning Best Actor National Award

Kartik also shared a reel on Instagram, rejoicing the moment when his name was announced as the winner. He wrote, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I’ve carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful. Best Actor National Award."

On the work front, Yami was last seen in a cameo appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.