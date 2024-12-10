Kartik Aaryan has shared how despite delivering such a massive hit, he does not expect any support from the film industry for his future films. In a big statement, Kartik Aaryan said that his ultimate validation comes from the audience and not from within the industry.

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film had a big Diwali release, and despite clashing with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, it emerged on top, grossing over Rs 420 crore at the box office against Singham Again's Rs 406 crore. Now, in an interview with GQ, Kartik Aaryan has shared how despite delivering such a massive hit, he does not expect any support from the film industry for his future films. In a big statement, Kartik Aaryan said that his ultimate validation comes from the audience and not from within the industry who, he feels, may be waiting for him to misstep.

Kartik Aaryan was quoted as saying, "I’m a lone warrior. This house that you see today — I bought it with my own money. I’ve fought like crazy to reach here. And it’s not done yet—I know for a fact that I won’t get any industry support for the road ahead. And I’ve come to terms with the fact that despite delivering a monster hit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, nobody will rally behind me. I still have to hustle for my next film."

Kartik Aaryan also admitted to feeling that people might want him to fail. He said, "Yes—and I feel everyone can sense that. There are some wonderful people I’ve met over my journey, but the main section—and it’s a large section—I will never win over. And I don’t have any desire to win them over. The only people I want to win over are my audience. Because they’re the only ones supporting me. That’s the only validation I need."

