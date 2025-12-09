FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'

Kartik Aaryan made a big revelation about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, confessing that he wasn't keen to replace Akshay Kumar in the iconic horror-comedy franchise.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 04:52 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'
Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
    Kartik Aaryan has taken one of the biggest risks by replacing Akshay Kumar in the fan-favourite franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The 2007 horror comedy is a landmark film in the genre. The stupendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa inspired the producers to start a franchise. The announcement of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, led by Kartik Aaryan, met with mixed reception. Loyal fans of the franchise initially didn't welcome Kartik for stepping into the shoes of Kumar. Now, even Kartik admitted that he wasn't keen to do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

    Kartik Aaryan on his initial hesitation about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

    At the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Kartik Aaryan interacted with audiences and industry figures from around the world.  In the Session, Kartik shared that he had initially turned down the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. “When the film first came to me, there was no story — just a sequel idea. I wasn’t keen. But Bhushan (Kumar) sir convinced me, we worked on it, and everything changed. Today, wherever I go, kids call me Rooh Baba. I’m glad I eventually did it,” he said.

    Kartik Aaryan beats the biggest stars with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and its follow-up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, became career-defining milestones for Kartik, especially as BB2 emerged as one of Bollywood’s biggest theatrical blockbusters post-COVID, reviving audiences’ love for big-screen entertainment and reaffirming Kartik’s box-office appeal. The success of BB2 pushed the makers to make Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which became a bigger hit than the predecessor. Despite competing with multistarrer Singham Again, Bhool Bhuliyaa 3 became a winner, earning a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 400.35 crore

    On the work front, Kartik will soon be seen in another rom-com, Karan Johar-backed Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. In this film, he will be paired opposite Ananya Panday. The film will be released in cinemas on December 25. 

