Kartik Aaryan admits he dated a Bollywood actress, talks about infidelity

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik revealed details about his personal life in a new interview, revealing that he had previously dated a Bollywood actress. He also discussed Bollywood infidelity and how the media connects stars.

When asked if he has ever dated a Bollywood star, Kartik said yes in an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia. On being asked about infidelity in Bollywood, he said, “If two actors are working together and go out for a coffee, it will be reported that they were ‘spotted’ together. People will begin to talk. Shall I stop going out? Or shall I look for secret spots? What if two people are meeting just as friends? If four people go out, they’ll publish photos of just two. This happens. And because of this, it seems strange when you’re ‘spotted’ with someone else later.”

Luv Ranjan's flick Pyaar Ka Punchnama marked Kartik's Bollywood debut in 2011. Kartik was nominated for the Producers Guild Film Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in the film. He later appeared in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, the sequel to the film. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal 2, Luka Chuppi, Dhamaka, and many other films have featured him.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in prominent roles.



Shehzada will be Kartik's next film. Rohit Dhawan directed the film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, with whom Kartik previously collaborated on Luka Chuppi. Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal will play supporting parts in Shehzada.