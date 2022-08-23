Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film continues to mint money, collects Rs 16.30 crore

Karthikeya 2/File photo

Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office collection day 11: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 Hindi continues to rake in the moolah at the box office. Despite no pre-release promotions and tough competition from biggies such Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandha in the first week of it's release, Karthikeya 2 emerged on top to become the first choice for moviegoers, leaving behind Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer films to struggle to draw audience to the theatres in the Hindi belt. Undoubtedly, word of mouth played a big role in making Karthikeya 2 Hindi a blockbuster hit. The film was released in theatres on August 13 and so far has collected Rs 16.30 crore at the Hindi box office.

As per a latest tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Karthikeya 2 Hindi continues to score in mass pockets and remains as the first choice for cine-goers. "#Karthikeya2 remains the first choice of moviegoers... Continues to score in mass pockets... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr, Sun 4.07 cr, Mon 98 lacs. Total: ₹ 16.30 cr. #India biz. HINDI version." read Taran's tweet.

#Karthikeya2 remains the first choice of moviegoers... Continues to score in mass pockets... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr, Sun 4.07 cr, Mon 98 lacs. Total: ₹ 16.30 cr. #India biz. HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/QQOF0aAheu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Karthikeya 2 is having a dream run not just at the domestic box office but overseas too. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial earned over Rs 75 crore at the global box office, as informed by Nikhil via a tweet. Taking to his Twitter account on the evening of Monday, August 22, Nikhil shared a poster informing that Karthikeya 2 has collected Rs 75.33 crore worldwide and wrote, "Thank You Indian Movie Lovers ki (Jai)". The poster had "Epic Blockbuster" and "Marching towards 100 crores" written on it.

Check out the tweet below:

Apart from Nikhil, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial, released on August 13, also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anupama Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, and Harsha Chemudu in the leading roles. The film, whose prequel came out eight years ago in 2014, revolved around the search for Lord Krishna's anklet in the sunken city of Dwarka.

Meanwhile, we at DNA caught up with the film's lead actor and asked him his thoughts on the film's unprecedented box office success. Nikhil told us, "This is really shocking because we never expected the film to take off so big. It started on seven screens, now we are showing it on 2500 screens. This is very exciting news."

When we asked Nikhil to share his thoughts on trade experts' predictions that Karthikeya 2's box office collection might overtake that of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, Nikhil said, "I do not talk about box office collections because that does not matter much. Our film reaching more people is important. So, we are not comparing ourselves with any film. We believe that every film should be successful and I am happy that we are getting our space. I'm thankful for the audience, especially the Hindi-speaking audience for accepting this film and promoting it themselves."