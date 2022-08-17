Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Film surpasses Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan's Tuesday earnings

karthikeya 2/Poster-Twitter

Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, is having a dream run at the Hindi box office. Starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, the film is a sequel to the 2014 hit film. Karthikeya 2 has been dubbed in five languages and currently it's Hindi vewrsion has been making some noise at the box office whilst giving tough competition to biggies like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

Despite Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan being headlined by Bollywood superstars Aamir and Akshay respectively, Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 has been growing strong with each passing day since it's release on August 13, managing to register a whopping 300% figure jump on its third day. As per reports, Karthikeya 2 was released in the Hindi belt with just 50 shows, but with positive word of mouth, the reception the film received and the audience's interest in watching the film in the theatres, cinema halls have increased the number of shows to over 1500. A perfect example of 'content is king' Karthikeya 2's Hindi version saw a phenomenal growth collecting Rs 1.45 cr in 3 Days.

On Tuesday, as per a report in firstpost.com, Karthikeya 2 minted Rs 3.83 crores, surpassing the all India biz. of Laal Singh Chaddha which earned Rs 2 crore on, according to early estimates and Raskha Bandhan which garnered approximately between Rs. 1.35 to 1.75 crores,a s per a bollywoodhungama report. The film colelected Rs 6 crores on it's opening day on Saturday, Rs 6.50 crore on Sunday and Monday Rs 7.50 crores* (national holiday) on Monday, as per Pinvkilla. The 4-day grand total of Karthikeya 2 approximately stands at 23.83 crores* (Telugu and Hindi).

For Aamir, Laal Singh Chaddha has been his worst commercially since his 2000 film Mela, despite getting a five-day holiday weekend, starting with Raksha Bandhan on August 11 and ending with Independence Day. And it has been his second successive flop after the Thugs of Hindostan, which bombed despite the additional presence of Amitabh Bachchan. For Akshay Kumar, Raksha Bandhan has been his third successive dud -- starting with Bachchan Pandey, which got wiped out by The Kashmir Files, and Samrat Prithviraj, despite the film being endorsed by the BJP top brass and made tax-free in three states.

Meanwhile, due to the overwhelming response to Nikhil starrer Karthikeya 2 Hindi version, many cinema halls are reportedly contemplating replacing Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakhsa Bandhan's shows with its shows.

As for Karthikeya 2's overseas box office collection, the film has been doing phenomenally well with over $500k earnings and house full shows in USA and Canada.

Karthikeya 2 revolves around a mystic, eye-popping adventure that is a visually rich and crowd-pleasing entertainer. The film highlights Indian culture in an effective manner, and it also shed light on some unknown facts about Lord Krishna.