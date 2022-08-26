Anupam Kher celebrates 37th wedding anniversary with Kirron Kher, shares unseen photo from marriage

Anupam Kher

The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher is a devoted family man, and he always shares compassion for his loved ones on his social media. On Friday, Anupam completed 37 years of marriage with Kiron Kher and the veteran star celebrated his wedding anniversary with his digital family.

To mark his wedding anniversary, the actor shared an unseen, vintage photo from their wedding on his Instagram. The photo showed the varmala moment of the couple, and they both got married in Shimla. Well, the veterans look a bit unrecognizable in the photo. Anupam posted the image with the caption, "Happy anniversary dearest #Kirron. Dug out this pic of our wedding 37years ago from the Treasure Trunk of my father during my recent visit to Shimla! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. Saalgirha mubarak!"

Here's the image

As soon as Kher posted the photo, several of his followers were left stunned. The duo's son Sikander Kher dropped hearts emoji and wrote, "Happy anniversary mom and dad." Abhishek Bachchan also dropped heart emojis. Jackie Shroff said, "Happiness always." Mahima Chaudhary wrote, "Wishing u both a very happy anniversary and a great journey ahead. U both still look the same." Neena Gupta wrote, "Happy anniversary." A fan wrote, "Happy anniversary sir and madam."

In a recent interview, Kher, who has acted in more than 500 films, shared his thoughts on the ongoing North vs South debate stating that the filmmakers down south are concentrating on telling better and more interesting stories, while Bollywood is still busy selling stars. Talking to ETimes, Anupam said, "I’m not differentiating between the two but I think (their) cinema is relevant because they are not aping Hollywood. They are telling stories, over here we are selling stars. You make things for consumers. The problem starts when you start looking down on consumers saying, ‘We are doing you a favour by making a great film. Now you are watching a great film.' Greatness is achieved by a collective effort and that I have learnt by doing films in Telugu, Tamil, and I’m going to do a Malayalam film."