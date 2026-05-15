Kartavya movie review: Despite Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal's earnest acts, Shah Rukh Khan's produced is EPIC disappointment due to weak writing

Kartavya has an impressive synopsis, earnest performances by Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Manish Chaudhari, Sanjay Mishra, and Zakir Hussain. Yet, the film fails to evoke emotions due to poor script and screenplay, hampered by a rushed narrative.

Director: Pulkit

Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Manish Chaudhari, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain

Runtime: 1hr 48mins

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 2 stars

Kartavya synopsis

SHO Pawan Singh, an honest police officer from Jamli, attached by love for family, forced by corrupt circumstances, but bound by duties (Kartavya), faces a major dilemma while protecting his people, serving his duty, and fighting for justice. Will he be successful in dealing with internal and external, personal and professional turmoils, forms the premise of Kartavya.

First impression of Kartavya

A film led by Saif Ali Khan, supported by Rasika Duggal (Delhi Crime, Mirzapur), Manish Chaudhari (The Ba***ds of Bollywood), and versatile Sanjay Mishra, produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, comes with sky-high expectations of nothing but the best. Sadly, Kartavya fails to justify the biggest of names and the anticipation, due to weak writing and a rushed narrative. The movie has an impressive premise, and the drama gets intense as it progresses. The stakes go high, and you expect a massive battle of good vs evil, but what you get is a half-baked crime thriller that fails to analyse its own potential.

The Performances

One of the silverlining of the film are the earnest performances by the primary cast, which include Saif, Rasika, Manish, and Sanjay. Saif once again proves how effectively he can command the screen when it comes to drama. It's a disgrace that in early 2000, the actor hardly got opportunities to explore or recognise in this genre, until Omkara happened. Right from the Haryanvi dialect to expressing turmoil without saying a word, he excels thoroughly. Rasika Dugal, another fine artiste, delivers a pleasing act that finds relevance and importance despite being set in a man's world. She's one such character that you might relate to in your own family.

Sanjay Mishra, the ultimate chameleon, is thankfully given a meaty role. He's not just there to evoke laughs or support Pawan but to uplift the narrative as well. Manish Chaudhari, the man who reinvented himself with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, continues to become an effective supporting lead. However, his role has been significantly affected by the script itself. We will discuss this further. Zakir Hussain, another fine performer, impresses despite a limited scope. Saurabh Dwivedi stars as the main antogonist is the weakest link of the film, precisely an unfit. With stiff body language, lack of facial expressions, often a confused look, and a robot-style dialogue delivery, Saurabh proves that acting ain't his cup of tea. Only the performances keep you interested.

What hampers Kartavya the most?

Writer-director Pulkit, who has also helmed Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak, might have gotten overwhelmed this time. The film fails on a basic level, creating a strong narrative and a tight screenplay that needs an equally strong conclusion. After a point, Kartavya becomes a predictable ride. This is something we saw even with his Rajkummar Rao-starrer Maalik. Another major negative mark is the choppy editing. The film could have easily stretched to a 2-hour film, but to make a crisp crime thriller, we are left with incomplete, unsatisfying character arcs. By the end of the film, you don't know what happens to Anand Shri (Saurabh) or his evil samrajya. Even Manish's character is suddenly left with no repercussion, leaving it to the audience's imagination.

The movie also lacks a strong emotional quotient. There is no character establishment of various characters, like Anand Shri, or the little sharpshooter boy. You don't feel emotional at the intense sequences of the movie, and this is a major drawback.

Final verdict

Kartavya could have been the next big thing from the Saif-Netflix collab (Sacred Games 1, Jewel Thief), but unfortunately ends up being an epic disappointment.