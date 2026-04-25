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Karnataka High Court quashes case against Ranveer Singh in Kantara mimicry row, asks him to visit Chamundi Temple in Mysuru

Karnataka High Court disposed of the petition filed by Ranveer Singh, stating that it would "admonish" him in its order for hurting public sentiments through his imitation of Rishab Shetty's Kantara act.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 07:01 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Karnataka High Court quashes case against Ranveer Singh in Kantara mimicry row, asks him to visit Chamundi Temple in Mysuru
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row
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The Karnataka High Court on Saturday dismissed the FIR against Ranveer Singh, who had been accused of mimicking the iconic Kantara Daiva sequence. The court’s decision came after the actor issued an unconditional apology and expressed his willingness to personally visit the Chamundi Temple in Mysuru to seek forgiveness.

Karnataka High Court admonishes Ranveer Singh, seeks Chamundi Temple visit timeline

Justice M Nagaprasanna disposed of the petition filed by the Dhurandhar actor, stating that the court would "admonish" him in its order for hurting public sentiments through his act. 

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for the actor, submitted his affidavit of apology and argued that the release of Dhurandhar has heightened threat perceptions against him. As a result, the actor is unable to move freely, which is why no specific date for his proposed visit to the Chamundi Temple has been mentioned in the affidavit.

Additional State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha urged the court to direct the actor to inform authorities in advance about his temple visit. Justice M Nagaprasanna then orally observed that the order would record that the actor should visit the Chamundi Temple within four weeks.

The Kantara mimicry row traces back to IFFI 2025

During the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November last year, Ranveer attempted to imitate Rishab Shetty's performance as Chavundi Daiva in Kantara Chapter 1. He had also referred to the Daiva as a "ghost", following which a Bengaluru-based lawyer approached a court alleging that his religious sentiments were hurt. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the actor, prompting him to move the court seeking quashing of the case.

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