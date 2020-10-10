Karnataka court directs police to file FIR against Kangana Ranaut over farm laws tweet

Tumakuru district court in Karnataka has ordered a First Information Report to be filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. The action was taken after a lawyer, L Ramesh Naik, had complained against her tweet in which she slammed the protests against the Centre's farm laws.

"The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for report," the court ordered.

Kangana had called people protesting against the farm laws as 'terrorists'. "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists," she had tweeted on September 21.

Protests against Farmers Bill commenced in September, after it was passed in the parliament. People from Punjab have mainly participated in the protests. They believe that the new bill would not help small farms but instead add to their difficulties.

CAA protests took place in February this year. 50 casualties were reported due to the violence which took place after the protests. Those protesting the bill felt it discriminated against the Muslim community.

Kangana Ranaut has made headlines for her bold claims about Bollywood. She has stated that a few personalities run a mafia in the industry, and drugs consumption is common in parties. She is also in a tussle with the Maharashtra Government and is fighting a case in Bombay High Court, seeking Rs 2 crore compensation for the demolishing of her bungalow in Bandra.