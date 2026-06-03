‘Karisma Kapoor was trying to show off’: Madhuri Dixit recalls what she was told about Dil To Pagal Hai dance showdown

Madhuri Dixit reminisced about the iconic "Dance of Envy" from Dil To Pagal Hai and shared a humorous observation her niece made about Karisma Kapoor's performance.

More than two decades after Dil To Pagal Hai became a Bollywood classic, Madhuri Dixit has revisited one of its most celebrated moments — the unforgettable "Dance of Envy" with Karisma Kapoor.

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Madhuri reflected on filming the high-energy dance sequence, which remains one of the most talked-about face-offs in Hindi cinema. Choreographed by Shiamak Davar, the performance combined jazz and contemporary dance styles and showcased the growing rivalry between the film's characters, Nisha and Pooja.

Recalling the experience, Madhuri said the atmosphere on set was electric, with members of Shiamak Davar's troupe enthusiastically supporting both actors during the shoot.

Sharing a light-hearted memory from the filming days, Madhuri revealed that her niece was present on set and had her own interpretation of the performance.

“My niece was there, and she was watching it. She later told me that you know that other girl, she was trying to show off. Look at her toes, she was pointing her toes, Maushi. So, people pick up,” Madhuri recalled.

The actor also had high praise for her co-star, saying, “Karisma danced so well, and it was a blast dancing with her. We got along so well. It was a lovely sequence, and it was amazing.”

The sequence played a pivotal role in the film, highlighting Nisha's growing jealousy after realising that Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, had fallen in love with Pooja. The competitive energy between Madhuri and Karisma turned the number into one of Bollywood's most memorable dance performances.

Released in 1997, Dil To Pagal Hai was directed by Yash Chopra and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in key roles. The romantic musical emerged as a major commercial success, while Karisma Kapoor's performance earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.