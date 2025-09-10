'Karisma Kapoor was nowhere to be seen for last 15 years': Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev's FIRST reaction amid inheritance dispute

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details and all you need to know

After divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja makes another SHOCKING statement on Govinda, reveals actor 'flirted with many heroines, except...'

THIS wing to provide Z+ security cover to India’s Vice President after MHA's threat reassessment, its name is...

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: 5 Indian celebrities, From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, who shared their mental health journeys

iPhone, iMac, iPad: What does 'i' in Apple products stand for? Know what Steve Jobs, other founders meant

PM Modi's meeting with his Japanese counterpart Ishiba Shigeru cements India, Japan's ‘next gen’ business ties; here's how

Anurag Kashyap birthday: From calling Amit Shah 'coward' to derogatory remarks on Brahmin community, filmmaker's 5 controversies that made headlines

Swedish health minister fainting on her first day in office caught live on camera, reason is..., video goes viral

Day after wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect publicity, personality rights

Apple's new device is simply called iPhone Air, not iPhone 17 Air, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details and all you need to know

Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details

After divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja makes another SHOCKING statement on Govinda, reveals actor 'flirted with many heroines, except...'

After divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja makes another SHOCKING statement on Govinda

THIS wing to provide Z+ security cover to India’s Vice President after MHA's threat reassessment, its name is...

THIS wing to provide Z+ security cover to India’s Vice President after...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Karisma Kapoor was nowhere to be seen for last 15 years': Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev's FIRST reaction amid inheritance dispute

In the high-stakes battle over Sunjay Kapur's approximately Rs 30000 crore estate, Karisma Kapoor's children have filed a civil suit alleging that their stepmother, Priya Kapur, has attempted to forge their father's will to gain complete control over his assets.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 12:03 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Karisma Kapoor was nowhere to be seen for last 15 years': Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev's FIRST reaction amid inheritance dispute
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A day after businessman Sunjay Kapur's two children from his marriage to Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor had approached the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share, now his third wife Priya Sachdev Kapur’s lawyer, Rajiv Nayyar, took a dig at Karisma Kapoor and told the court that she had been "nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years" after separating from Sunjay Kapur. Rajiv Nayyar, appearing on behalf of Priya Sachdev Kapur, urged sympathy for Sunjay Kapur, who, he noted, “died while playing polo." 

In the high-stakes battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's approximately Rs 30,000 crore estate, Karisma Kapoor's children have filed a civil suit alleging that their stepmother, Priya Kapur (the third wife of Sunjay Kapur), has attempted to forge their father's will to gain complete control over his assets. 

The children, represented through their mother as legal guardian, have sought partition of the estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against the defendants. According to the plaintiff, the children contend that they do not have complete information about their father's assets at the time of his death. They have attached a schedule of known properties, but accused Defendant No. 1 (Priya Kapur) of concealing details and failing to disclose the full extent of assets.

The plaintiffs argue that until their father's sudden demise on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in Windsor, UK, they shared a close relationship with him, including frequent travels, holidays, and regular involvement in his business and personal milestones.

The plaintiffs in the case have accused Priya Kapur of initially denying the existence of any will and asserting that all of Sunjay Kapur's assets were held under the RK Family Trust. However, they claim she later presented a document dated March 21, 2025, which she described as a will, prompting suspicions of forgery and manipulation.

According to the children, their late father had repeatedly assured them of their financial security and future well-being. They claim he had initiated business ventures in their names, acquired assets both personally and through corporate entities, and named them as beneficiaries of the family trust.

These assurances, they argue, were reinforced through shared vacations, business conversations, and personal interactions that reflected his commitment to their future. Following Sunjay Kapur's death, the children performed his final rites, with the son lighting the funeral pyre at Lodhi Cremation Ground on June 19. Tensions escalated soon after, as Priya Kapur allegedly began limiting their access to trust-related documents and financial assets.

The plaintiffs further allege that they were summoned to corporate meetings of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar) and asked to sign legal paperwork without being provided full transparency regarding the trust deed or associated records. 

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Tanishaa Mukerji calls sister Kajol 'best mother in the world', says 'won’t give credit to Ajay Devgn for Yug's upbringing'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
With Conjuring: Last Rites winning hearts, check out THESE 5 top-rated films from the franchise
With Conjuring: Last Rites winning hearts, check out THESE 5 top-rated films
Meet actress who ate from garbage to survive, worked as waitress at Ambani wedding, earned only Rs 50, is now...
Meet actress who ate from garbage to survive, worked as waitress at Ambani...
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to begin on February 7? Here's what we know so far
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to begin on February 7? Here's what we know so far
Haryana man, who paid Rs 45 lakh for 'Dunki' route to US, shot dead in California over urination, know what happened
Haryana man shot dead in US after he stopped another from urinating in public: R
Shah Rukh Khan's biggest regret in life is not..., once recalled how 'ego' made him...: 'Bachpane ki himakat, badtameezi aur ghatiyapan'
Shah Rukh Khan's biggest regret in life is not..., once recalled how 'ego'...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE