'Karisma Kapoor was nowhere to be seen for last 15 years': Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev's FIRST reaction amid inheritance dispute

A day after businessman Sunjay Kapur's two children from his marriage to Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor had approached the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share, now his third wife Priya Sachdev Kapur’s lawyer, Rajiv Nayyar, took a dig at Karisma Kapoor and told the court that she had been "nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years" after separating from Sunjay Kapur. Rajiv Nayyar, appearing on behalf of Priya Sachdev Kapur, urged sympathy for Sunjay Kapur, who, he noted, “died while playing polo."

In the high-stakes battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's approximately Rs 30,000 crore estate, Karisma Kapoor's children have filed a civil suit alleging that their stepmother, Priya Kapur (the third wife of Sunjay Kapur), has attempted to forge their father's will to gain complete control over his assets.

The children, represented through their mother as legal guardian, have sought partition of the estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against the defendants. According to the plaintiff, the children contend that they do not have complete information about their father's assets at the time of his death. They have attached a schedule of known properties, but accused Defendant No. 1 (Priya Kapur) of concealing details and failing to disclose the full extent of assets.

The plaintiffs argue that until their father's sudden demise on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in Windsor, UK, they shared a close relationship with him, including frequent travels, holidays, and regular involvement in his business and personal milestones.

The plaintiffs in the case have accused Priya Kapur of initially denying the existence of any will and asserting that all of Sunjay Kapur's assets were held under the RK Family Trust. However, they claim she later presented a document dated March 21, 2025, which she described as a will, prompting suspicions of forgery and manipulation.

According to the children, their late father had repeatedly assured them of their financial security and future well-being. They claim he had initiated business ventures in their names, acquired assets both personally and through corporate entities, and named them as beneficiaries of the family trust.

These assurances, they argue, were reinforced through shared vacations, business conversations, and personal interactions that reflected his commitment to their future. Following Sunjay Kapur's death, the children performed his final rites, with the son lighting the funeral pyre at Lodhi Cremation Ground on June 19. Tensions escalated soon after, as Priya Kapur allegedly began limiting their access to trust-related documents and financial assets.

The plaintiffs further allege that they were summoned to corporate meetings of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar) and asked to sign legal paperwork without being provided full transparency regarding the trust deed or associated records.

(With ANI inputs)

