'Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur marriage was abrupt decision': Suneel Darshan claims she became 'trophy wife'

Producer Suneel Darshan made another shocking statement about Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's marriage, and went on to say that her breakup with Abhishek Bachchan had an aftermath on her marital life.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's wedding was nothing less than a shock to filmgoers and her fans. The 90s superstar had a heartbreak with Abhishek Bachchan, and after their engagement was broken, she found love in the late businessman. However, Karisma's marriage with Sunjay also hit rock bottom, and they ended their marriage after a long, ugly legal battle. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, producer Suneel Darshan, who has worked with Karisma several times, has opened up about her turbulent married life, the challenges she faced, and adjustments she had to make to be the 'trophy wife' of Sunjay.

Suneel feels Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur's marriage was an 'abrupt decision'

When asked his take on Karisma marrying Sunjay after her breakup with Abhishek, Suneel called it "an abrupt decision… something had to do with the stars — not film stars — the stars." Suneel further added that the broken engagement might have been the aftermath in her marriage, and added, "One didn’t know what it was… she was never seen as a couple with Sanjay before. Some things are destined to happen."

Karisma Kapoor wanted to be a homely wife, not a socialite: Suneel Darshan

Mere Jeevan Saathi's producer stated that Karisma always wanted to be a domesticated wife. Describing her as a simple person despite stardom, he said, "Karisma wasn’t the kind who wanted to go play golf on a Saturday. She wanted to spend time at home. She was in this palatial house with endless cars… and it just wasn’t her world."

Karisma Kapoor was a 'trophy wife' for Sunjay Kapur and his family?

The interviewer asked if the Raja Babu actress was a trophy wife for Sunjay and family, and Suneel didn't take time in agreeing to it. He said, "I think that was where the problem came. That’s what I heard," he said. “She was placed into a world which was not hers. Delhi has its own culture, and she wasn’t fitting into it." For the unversed, Sunjay passed away on June 12, 2025, and Karisma was present at his final rites, extending support to her former in-laws in the moment of grief.

