Karisma Kapoor steps out for dinner with ex-husband Sanjay Kapur, video goes viral

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, on Saturday night, was spotted with her ex-husband Sanjay Kapur as they went out for dinner. The videos and photos are now doing rounds on social media.

The actress was seen wearing a printed floral outfit and black heels. While Sanjay opted for a white shirt and black pants. Their daughter Samaira was also spotted in a black dress and white sneakers. They were seen waving at paps. Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Karisma Kapoor steps out for dinner with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur, netizens say '#karishmakapoor seen with her ex huex-husbanday Kapoor."

Netizens are reacting to the clip, one of them wrote, “achho ko paalne k liye divorce ke baad bhi mutual understanding zaruri hai , kyun k 2 logon ku jhagde me masoom bachhon ki kya galti (Mutual understanding is necessary even after divorce to raise children, because what is the mistake of innocent children in the fight between two people).”

The second one said, “Karishma is so sweet and gorgeous.... deserve better.” The third person commented, “Bohut aachha trend hai shadi Karo pati banao divorce do for friend ban jao. Etc etc nonsense log nonsense e hoga. (It's a very good trend. Get married, get married, get divorced and become friends. Etc etc nonsense people will be nonsense).”

The fourth one said, “Still Friends ? Dude they’re putting up this front for their kids which is an obvious and mature thing to do…pretty much everyone knows they went through dirty and ugly divorce battle!!”

For the uninitiated, Karisma faced a bitter divorce with Sanjay Kapur but they jointly spend time with their kids. While the actress is busy taking care of her children, Sanjay is leading a blissful third marriage with Priya Sachdev. Priya and Sanjay have often cheered for Samaira and Kiaan on their Instagram posts as much as Karisma.