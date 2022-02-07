Karisma Kapoor shares rare pic from 'Awara' premiere with Lata Mangeshkar, Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Nargis

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where she was undergoing treatment from Covid-19 and pneumonia since last month. The veteran singer died of multiple organ failure at the age of 92. Several Bollywood celebrities paid their condolences to the Bharat Ratna awardee on social media.

Karisma Kapoor also mourned Lata Didi's loss by sharing a rare picture from the premiere of 'Awara' (1951). The picture shows her grandfather Raj Kapoor, young Shashi Kapoor, Nargis standing beside the 'Nightingale of India'. "So many legends together in one frame at the premiere of Dadaji’s Awara. Rest in Glory Lata Ji. The Nightingale of India", she wrote as the caption to the priceless throwback picture.

Several hit songs picturised on Karisma Kapoor have been sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The most notable of them is the title track 'Dil To Pagal Hai' from the eponymous film directed by the late director Yash Chopra. Written by Anand Bakshi and composed by Uttam Singh, the song is a lovely melody sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan featured on the four main leads of the film - Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan, and her husband and director Siddharth Roy Kapur were among those who attended Lata Mangeshkar's final rites in Shivaji Park on Sunday.

In a public funeral with full state honours, Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were consigned to flames amid chanting of vedic hymns and elaborate ceremonies performed by Hindu priests. The National Flag was carefully removed from Lata's body, folded ceremonially, and respectfully given over to Adinath Mangeshkar, Lata's nephew, who then passed it to the other grieving family members there.