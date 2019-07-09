Karisma Kapoor shares perfect family photo with Kareena, Babita, Randhir & children, but we miss little Taimur Ali Khan

The Kapoors are one of the longest running showmen in the film business. Their family tree just keeps on growing, and their genes have no match yet. Watching them together is quite a blessing, and we might have just been blessed with a family photograph of the Kapoor family, or most of it.

Karisma Kapoor shared a photograph of their whole family, while they are holidaying in London. Babita, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samaira Kapur posed for the family photo, all looking their gorgeous selves.

Babita wore a white shirt with pants, Kiaan kept it simple in white tee and denim shorts, Karisma also opted for white tee with denim jeans and black overcoat, as she held Randhir Kapoor from one side and Kareena held her father from the other side. Randhir, holding a walking cane, looked jolly in purple t-shirt with pants and black leather jacket, while Kareena wore black wadded jacket over her denims and Samaira donned a red hoodie on denims.

Here, take a look at the photo:

Even though this is the perfect Kapoor family photograph, we miss the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. He usually is the kid who has some or the other trick up his sleeve to gather more attention towards himself, which makes it interesting to note what would he have done while posing for this photo.