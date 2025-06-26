After his first divorce with the fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, Sunjay Kapur married actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The ex-couple, who became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011, divorced each other in 2017. Sunjay's third wife was socialite Priya Sachdev.

Karisma Kapoor has shared her first message on social media following the death of her ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur. Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Karisma thanked everyone who sent her "warm wishes and support," just a day after her 51st birthday. "Thank you, everyone, for your warm wishes and support," wrote the Dil To Pagal Hai actress.







Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for Karisma Kapoor

Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to post a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister. Bebo penned an uplifting note for "Lolo," giving her strength. "This is my most favorite picture of you both. To the strongest and best girl in the universe... It's been a tough year for us, but you know what? As they say, tough times don't last, but the toughest sisters do. To my sister, my mother, my best friend... Happy birthday, my Lolo @therealkarismakapoor," she captioned the post. Along with the heartfelt note, Kareena shared a candid picture of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma.

Sunjay Kapur death and funeral

Sunjay Kapur, who was the chairman of the mobility technology company Sona Comstar, reportedly died after suffering a fatal anaphylactic shock, caused when he accidentally swallowed a bee while playing polo in London, United Kingdom, on June 12. Kapur's final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi on June 19, with family and close associates in attendance.



Sunjay Kapur three wives and four children

After his first divorce with the fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, Sunjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The ex-couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce by mutual consent, and their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in his third marriage. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after their marriage. Priya already has a daughter Safira Chatwal from his first marriage with American hotelier and actor Vikram Chatwal.

