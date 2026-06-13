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Karisma Kapoor says Sunjay Kapur will be in 'our hearts forever', posts THIS on his first death anniversary, amid Rs 30000 crore estate dispute

It has been a year since businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away, and his ex-wife, Karisma Kapoor, has penned a heartfelt note on his first death anniversary.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 08:52 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Karisma Kapoor says Sunjay Kapur will be in 'our hearts forever', posts THIS on his first death anniversary, amid Rs 30000 crore estate dispute
Karisma Kapoor with Sunjay Kapur (Image source: File photo)
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Actress Karisma Kapoor remembered her former husband, Sunjay Kapur, on his first death anniversary on Friday with a concise yet meaningful post on social media. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and wrote a simple message. Karisma posted the date, "12/6/2025", along with the words, "Sunjay in our hearts forever". Her post further included folded hands, a white heart, and a dove emoji.

The post comes amidst the ongoing legal battle between Karisma's children, his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur, his mother Rani Kapur, and other members of the Kapur family over the 30,000 crore estate left behind by the businessman.

Karishma-Kapoor-Insta

Meanwhile, Priya Sachdev also shared an emotional post for her late husband on social media that read, “A year has passed since you left, yet your presence continues to guide us every single day. You never believed in standing still. You embraced life with energy, curiosity, and conviction, inspiring those around you to dream bigger, work harder, and give more of themselves."

"You remain deeply loved and forever remembered in the values you lived by, the lives you touched and the love you gave so generously. Your love remains our strength. Your memory remains our blessing," she added.

Also read: 'Karisma Kapoor was nowhere to be seen for last 15 years': Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev's FIRST reaction amid inheritance dispute

Sanjay Kapur passed away in England. He allegedly swallowed a bee while playing polo and suffered a cardiac arrest. Karisma had attended Sunjay Kapoor's last rites in Delhi with her children, Samaira and Kiaan. Sister and brother-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, had also accompanied her.
Karisma got married to Sunjay Kapur on September 29, 2003, in a Sikh ceremony. However, the couple filed for divorce through mutual consent in 2014, and their divorce was finalised in 2016. In 2016, Karisma filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay Kapoor and his mother. The couple has a daughter, Samaira, and a son, Kiaan.

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