Karisma Kapoor says ‘I don’t do boyfriends’, Amrita Arora, Sanjay Kapoor react

Karisma Kapoor, who never failed to impress fans with her dance style, has been our favourite ever since she entered Bollywood. Nowadays, the actress is quite active on social media, she often shares her pictures and videos on Instagram.

Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram and dropped two pictures of herself in which she can be seen holding a plate of biryani. She was wearing a hat on which ‘I don’t do boyfriends’ was written. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I don’t do boyfriends…I do biryani #lololoves.”

With over one lakh likes, the picture is doing rounds on social media. Bollywood celebrities including Kanika Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Amrita Arora have dropped laughing emojis under the post. Meanwhile, her fans reacted to the caption.

One of her fans wrote, “Lolo, you are always my favourite except Biryani,” The second one commented, “@therealkarismakapoor so cute as aways mam,” while the third one mentioned, “Nice biryani. But why dont have bf. You looking always star.”

Take a look:

Recently, her blockbuster film ‘Raja Hindustani’, which was released in the year 1996, completed 25 years. Therefore, Karisma had shared a video montage featuring clips from the film with the song ‘Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein’ playing in the background on Instagram.

Appreciating the beautiful lyrics of the song and expressing how it will forever be close to her heart, in the caption, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Letting you in on a secret, ‘Aaye ho meri zindagi mein` is one of my personal favourite songs of my career. As a young girl performing on this song made me feel a rollercoaster of emotions. Talking about love and sacrifice, the lyrics are so beautiful, so poignant. It will always be close to my heart. Celebrating 25yrs of Raja Hindustani.”

Karisma made her acting debut in 1991 at the age of 17 opposite Harish Kumar in a romantic drama, which didn't do very well. Following this, even though her first five films flopped at the Box Office, she didn't back down. She kept moving forward with whatever she got which led her to become one of the most successful actors of the time. Everyone wanted her as the leading lady in their films. She has worked opposite stars like Salman, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.