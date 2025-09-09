Karisma Kapoor's kids move Delhi High Court for their share in late father Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate; accuse stepmom Priya Kapur of..

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's children have filed a civil suit, accusing their stepmother, Priya Kapur, of forging their father’s will for her benefits.

In a new turn in the fight over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s massive estate—estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore—his two children with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor have moved the Delhi High Court, demanding their rightful share. The siblings have filed a civil suit accusing their stepmother, Priya Kapur, of forging their father’s will to gain full control of his assets.

Through their mother, who is acting as their legal guardian, the children have asked the court for a partition of the estate, an account of all assets, and a permanent order stopping the defendants from dealing with the property until the case is decided. The children say they do not have complete knowledge of their father’s wealth at the time of his death. While they have listed properties they know of, they accuse Priya Kapur of hiding details and refusing to disclose the full extent of his assets.

They also point out that until Sunjay Kapur’s sudden death on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in Windsor, UK, they shared a close bond with him. He regularly took them on trips, holidays, and even included them in his business and personal milestones. According to the suit, Priya Kapur first denied that any will existed, insisting that Sunjay’s assets were all held under the R.K. Family Trust. Later, however, she produced a document dated March 21, 2025, claiming it was his will—something the children believe is forged.

The case names several parties. The plaintiffs are Sunjay Kapur’s daughter and minor son, represented in court by Karisma Kapoor. The first and second defendants are Priya Kapur and her minor son, both living at the family farmhouse in Rajokri. The third defendant is Sunjay’s mother, who also lives at the same address. The fourth defendant is a woman who has presented herself as executor of the disputed will.

The children maintain that their father had assured them of financial stability and a secure future. They claim he had launched ventures in their names, bought properties directly and through companies, and named them beneficiaries of the family trust. These assurances, they argue, were reflected in family vacations, business discussions, and his personal commitments to them.

After Sunjay Kapur’s death, the children performed his last rites, with the son lighting the funeral pyre at Lodhi Cremation Ground on June 19. But soon after, tensions grew, as Priya Kapur allegedly restricted their access to trust papers and financial records. The plaintiffs also allege that they were asked to attend corporate meetings of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar) and sign legal documents, but without being given full clarity on the trust deed or related records.