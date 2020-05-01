Karisma Kapoor's family photo with Rishi Kapoor is sure to make you emotional

A day after Rishi Kapoor's demise, Karisma Kapoor shared a family photo on her Instagram page. The picture featured Rishi Kapoor in a happy state, enjoying his life to the fullest as he is surrounded by his family members.

The picture was taken during Randhir Kapoor's birthday. Karisma is seen seated on the floor next to her dad and right in front of her mother Babita. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were seen next to her. The image also featured Rishi Kapoor behind Babita. He wore a checkered shirt and was seen enjoying a drink. Neetu Kapoor, standing behind Randhir Kapoor, looked into the cameras for the picture. Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were also part of the photo.

Here's the picture:

Karisma Kapoor was unable to attend Rishi Kapoor's funeral owing to restrictions in movement during coronavirus outbreak. However, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were seen during Rishi Kapoor's last rites at Chandanwadi crematorium.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Rohit Dhawan were some of the names who were also seen at the funeral. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn't make it to the funeral since she was travelling to Mumbai from Delhi but she was on video when the last rites took place. Alia Bhatt made sure Riddhima could virtually attend her father's funeral.