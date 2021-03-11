In Pics: Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira turns 16, actress shares photos from birthday celebrations

On Thursday, actress Karisma Kapoor shared a series of photos on her verified Instagram handle from her daughter Samaira's 16th birthday celebrations.

Karisma posted a childhood photo of Samaira in which the teenager can be seen donning a pink princess gown with a headband that features pretty flowers and beads. Alongside the throwback photo, Karisma also shared pictures from Samaira's 16th birthday festivities at their home.

In the next photo, Karisma and the birthday girl can be seen happily posing while three cakes are displayed at a table in front of them. The backdrop is decorated with white, gold and baby pink foil balloons with the words "sweet 1" written on two of them. Also, foil balloons with the number 16 can be spotted in the background.

In the picture, while Karisma is seen sporting a casual all-black look, Samaira is dressed in a long chic yet casual tee with a bright pink sashay on with the words "Samaira's sweet 16" written on it. She teamed her outfit with a tiara.

In the third photo, Samaira and Karisma seem to be sharing a happy moment together. "You will always be my little princess. Happy 16th birthday. #mybabygirl #happybirthday," Karisma Kapoor captioned the post.

Take a look:

After sharing the pictures on her Instagram post, later, Karisma took to her Stories share some more photos and videos from the celebrations.

She shared photos of a few birthday cakes that Samaira received from well-wishers and friends and also a picture of the welcome board.

Take a look.

Samaira is Karisma Kapoor's daughter with her ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. Karisma and Sanjay are also parents to a son named Kiaan.

Earlier, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a message for niece Samaira on her birthday.

Sharing a throwback picture of her with Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan, Kareena referred to Samaira as "our first born baby". The image appears to be from a holiday as a suitcase can be seen in the image and the three seem to be at an airport.

"You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby Happy birthday Samuuuu," she captioned the picture.

Reacting to her post, her close friend Malaika Arora shared two heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Kareena and actor Saif Ali Khan were blessed with their second baby last month. The actress shared a glimpse of the little one in a Women's Day post on Instagram recently.