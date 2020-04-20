Karisma Kapoor's birthday wish for Babita is throwback picture of them with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Karisma Kapoor shared an image of her, Babita and Kareena Kapoor Khan in order to wish their mother a very happy birthday. Alongside, the 'Motherhood' actress also wrote that she and Kareena are missing spending Babita's birthday with her.

The image is a throwback picture from their getaway to London to celebrate Karisma's 45th birthday (in 2019). Karisma had shared the image as her Instagram story and captioned it, "Like mother like daughters". Posting the image once again, Karisma wrote, "Happy birthday mom (heart emoji) we are missing spending ur birthday with you..."

Here, take a look:

Soon after Karisma shared the image, her BFF Amrita Arora left a comment with a string of heart emojis. Meanwhile the favourite designer of the Kapoor clan, Manish Malhotra wrote, "happy birthday Babita ji" and dropped in heart emoticon alongside.

Before Karisma, Kareena had shared a rare vintage image of her parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor. While Randhir wore a vertical striped shirt, Babita wore a white dress as they held hands in the image. Kareena captioned the image, "Happy Birthday Queen."