Karisma Kapoor recalled the shooting days of Hum Saath Saath Hain, and revealed how this actress used to sit alone.

Hum Saath Saath Hain is one of the iconic Bollywood movies that has multiple stars and still turned out to be a huge success at the box office. The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, featured a stellar cast including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Behl, Tabu, and Sonali Bendre. Earlier, Karisma Kapoor opened up on the dynamics between the actresses in the movie.

During her appearance on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3, Karisma Kapoor recalled how Sonali Bendre used to sit alone on the set and how she got involved with them later. She said, "We really miss the days of Hum Saath Saath Hain; there are so many good memories associated with it. Sonali was very quiet, and I was the talkative one on set. She elegantly used to sit quietly with her book. We always used to wonder, ‘What is she reading? Why is she not talking to us? What is there in that book?’”

“We used to go and ask her to come to have lunch with us, and she would say, ‘I’m vegetarian so I only have a salad,’ and I used to be like, ‘Fine, but ‘Aa Jao Salad Lekar’,” she laughed recalling how she tried to gell up with Sonali Bendre on the set.

Sonali Bendre then described the film as “an amazing journey” filled with camaraderie, stating that they were like a big family during the shoot. “One of the best memories for me was sitting together and eating food." She added how they used to miss Karisma Kapoor when she was not on set and said, "We used to miss her, as most times, all of us used to be together."

Karisma Kapoor is currently seen judging India's Best Dancer season 4 along with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. The actress also made her comeback to acting this year with the movie Murder Mubarak which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Kapoor.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.